Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Surfaces on IR

Lindholm (upper body) is listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

Even with this transaction retroactive to his last game played (Dec. 2 in Nashville), Lindholm will now miss the next two games. Jaycob Megna is the fill-in option, albeit an inexperienced one, so consider seeking alternatives if your fantasy blue line needs patchwork.

