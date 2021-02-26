Lindholm (lower body) practiced without limitations Friday, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

Barring any setbacks, Lindholm stands a good chance to return to action in Saturday's game versus the Golden Knights. The 27-year-old will first need to be activated from injured reserve. Once he's given the green light, he should handle a significant role on the blue line, as he averaged 22:16 of ice time per game through the first 17 contests, adding six points in the process.