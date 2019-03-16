Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Tallies empty-netter

Lindholm scored his sixth goal of the season (an empty-netter) to seal a 5-3 victory over the Avalanche on Friday.

Owners will take what they can get from Lindholm. The empty-net score snapped a 12-game goalless streak for the defenseman, who had a career-high 13 tallies last season. But his shooting percentage (5.1) has come back down to earth in 2018-19. Lindholm has six goals and 26 points in 67 games this season.