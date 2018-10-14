Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Three-game, four-point streak

Lindholm picked up two assists in Saturday's 5-3 loss to Dallas.

The points stretched his current streak to three games and four points (one goal, three assists). Lindholm has been producing around the 30-point mark, give or take, every season he's played in the NHL. It's hard to think that would change in season six.

