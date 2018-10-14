Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Three-game, four-point streak
Lindholm picked up two assists in Saturday's 5-3 loss to Dallas.
The points stretched his current streak to three games and four points (one goal, three assists). Lindholm has been producing around the 30-point mark, give or take, every season he's played in the NHL. It's hard to think that would change in season six.
More News
-
Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Lights lamp to appease home crowd•
-
Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Registers two points in loss•
-
Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Buries only shot in win over Caps•
-
Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Contributes twice in win•
-
Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Having strong month•
-
Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Assists twice Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...