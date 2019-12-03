Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Trio of helpers in win
Lindholm produced three assists and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-2 win over the Kings.
Lindholm set up Jakob Silfverberg's power-play goal in the first period, Carter Rowney at even strength in the second and Derek Grant's third-period empty-netter. The 25-year-old defenseman is up to 12 assists in 20 games, but he went without a point in seven November appearances. Perhaps Monday's performance will spark a surge in offense for the Swede.
