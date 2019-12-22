Play

Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Two helpers in SO win

Lindholm notched two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 6-5 shootout win over the Islanders.

The blueliner has been running hot and cold in December. Lindholm has three multi-point performances and five goose eggs in nine games, giving him a strong eight points (one goal, seven helpers) on the month to date.

