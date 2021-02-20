Lindholm (lower body) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Wild, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

Lindholm suffered a lower-body injury during Thursday's loss to the Wild, and he'll miss his first game of the year as a result. The 27-year-old has recorded six points and 27 shots on net through the first 17 games. Josh Mahura will enter the lineup in Lindholm's place.