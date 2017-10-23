Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Will debut Tuesday
Lindholm (shoulder) will log his first game of the 2017-18 campaign against the Flyers on Tuesday, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.
Lindholm's return to the lineup couldn't have come a moment too soon, as the Ducks just placed Cam Fowler (leg) on injured reserve. The 23-year-old Lindholm was not expected back until November, so getting him back about a week early will bolster a thinning blue line. Considering the Swede managed 20 points in 66 games last year, he should be able to get back to that threshold in the remaining 75 outings of 2017-18.
