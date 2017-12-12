Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Will embark on road trip

Lindholm (upper body) will skate with the Ducks on Wednesday and will go on the team's six-game road trip that begins Thursday in St. Louis.

There's been no indication thus far as to when specifically Lindholm will be able to return to the lineup, but this report implies that it will be sometime between Thursday and Dec. 23 when Anaheim's road trip ends in Pittsburgh. Of the numerous Ducks dealing with an injury right now, the Swede is actually the only defenseman, so it wouldn't be surprising if the Ducks were to hold him out a bit longer than expected just to be safe.