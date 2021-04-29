Fleury notched an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Kings.
Fleury picked up his first point in seven games as a Duck with the secondary helper on a Sam Carrick goal in the second period. The 24-year-old Fleury isn't known for big scoring numbers. He has just two points in 42 appearances overall this year. The Canadian blueliner has added 52 shots on net, 58 hits, 47 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating.
