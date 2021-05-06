Fleury registered a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout victory over the Blues.

Fleury crept in from the point and buried a Troy Terry centering feed at the bottom of the left circle, putting the Ducks on top 2-1 early in the third period. The 24-year-old Fleury has two goals and one assist in 11 games since coming over from Carolina at the trade deadline.

