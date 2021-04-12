The Ducks acquired Fleury via trade from the Hurricanes for Jani Hakanpaa and a 2022 sixth-round pick Monday.

The seventh overall pick in 2014, Fleury has posted just one point through 35 games this season while averaging 13:36 of ice time. The Hurricanes' blue line was getting crowded, too, as Jake Bean seemingly secured a full-time job. In turn, Fleury will get a fresh start in Anaheim where he may take on a larger role. Fleury's first chance for his Ducks debut will be Wednesday against the Sharks.