Fleury will make his Ducks debut in Wednesday's game versus the Sharks, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

Fleury was traded from Carolina to Anaheim on Monday. The 2014 seventh overall pick posted just one point -- a goal -- over 35 games with the Hurricanes this season, and he'll begin his fresh start with the Ducks on Wednesday. Fleury will pair up with veteran Kevin Shattenkirk on the blue line.