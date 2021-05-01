Fleury scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Kings.

Trevor Zegras won a faceoff back to Fleury, who tallied at 5:37 of the first period. This was the game's only goal until the Kings scored twice late in the third period. Fleury is up to three points, 54 shots on net, 59 hits, 48 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating through 43 games between the Ducks and the Hurricanes this year.