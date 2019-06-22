Ducks' Henry Thrun: Harvard commit nabbed by Ducks

Thrun was drafted 101st overall by the Ducks at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Playing for the loaded USNTDP, which produced countless first-round picks Friday night, Thrun managed to spend most of this past season flying under the radar. While some think Thrun's production (23 points in 28 USHL games) was simply the result of lining up alongside some world-class players, the truth of the matter is Thrun has the size (6-foot-2, 190 pounds) and smarts to eventually develop into a solid second-pairing defender as a professional. A total of 30-35 points per season seems well within reach for Thrun down the road. The Massachusetts native is committed to Harvard University.