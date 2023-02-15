Thrun won't sign with the Ducks and is expected to opt for unrestricted free agency, Lisa Dillman of The Orange County Register reports.

Thrun's rights are held by the Ducks and will be until the summer, but he has already signaled to the team that he won't play for them. The 21-year-old defenseman could have his rights traded ahead of the trade deadline or opt to wait until free agency to find an organization with which to begin his professional career. He has posted 77 points in 90 games with Harvard over three seasons.