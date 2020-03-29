Ducks' Hunter Drew: Lands entry-level deal
Drew signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Ducks on Saturday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Drew has spent most of this season with AHL San Diego, notching seven points while posting a plus-6 rating in 29 games. The 21-year-old blueliner will likely once again stick with San Diego for most of the 2020-21 campaign, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him make his NHL debut at some point next season.
