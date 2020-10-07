Moore was drafted 67th overall by the Ducks at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

A big (6-foot-2, 170 pounds), right-handed shooting defenseman, Moore put himself on the draft map with a strong season playing prep hockey at St. Mark's School in the Boston suburb of Southborough. Moore was a do-it-all, cerebral defenseman in high school, but projects as a more offensive-minded rearguard as a professional. He will be joining a program at Harvard that has helped develop no fewer than a half dozen quality NHL defensive prospects over the past several years. Just remember that ivy leaguers rarely leave school early, so Moore really is a future fantasy consideration guy.