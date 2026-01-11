Moore recorded an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Sabres.

Moore was scratched Thursday against the Hurricanes after a run of 12 straight games in the lineup. He returned Saturday since Jacob Trouba (personal) is away from the team awaiting the birth of his child. Moore is still in contention for bottom-four minutes and has had the upper hand over Drew Helleson lately, but his spot in the lineup is far from secure. Moore has seven points, 30 shots on net, 56 blocked shots, 18 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 30 appearances.