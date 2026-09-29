Moore (lower body) will begin the 2026-27 regular season on injured reserve.

Moore's move to injured reserve was expected, as the team announced that he was expected to miss 2-4 weeks in mid-September. The 24-year-old blueliner had a solid rookie campaign, where he posted four goals, 12 points, 66 shots on net, 42 hits and 80 blocked shots across 67 regular-season games in the 2025-26 season. With the Ducks losing multiple key defensemen over the past calendar year, Moore has the potential to see increased playing time once he's available to return. Tyson Hinds, Nick Jensen and Tristan Luneau will open the upcoming campaign as the team's right-handed defensemen in Moore's absence.