Moore scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Moore has occasionally worked as a forward this season when the Ducks want a different look on the fourth line. The 24-year-old got his goal in that spot, but he may be back on the blue line if Radko Gudas gets a suspension for his knee-on-knee hit against Auston Matthews. Moore is up to four goals, 12 points, 51 shots on net, 71 blocked shots, 25 hits and 20 PIM through 50 appearances this season, so his fantasy value remains fairly limited.