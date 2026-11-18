Moore scored a goal on two shots, blocked four shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 8-6 loss to the Blues.

Moore has a goal, an assist, eight blocks and a plus-2 rating over his first two outings of the season. If he continues to chip in like that, the 24-year-old shouldn't have any trouble staying in the lineup. It remains to be seen if the Ducks will have him on defense or at forward most of the time. Either way, it's a bit risky to count on sustained offense from Moore even if his playing time holds up.