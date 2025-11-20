Moore scored a goal on two shots, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Bruins.

With Radko Gudas back from a lower-body injury, Moore has maintained his place in the lineup over Pavel Mintyukov. The 23-year-old Moore is still filling a third-pairing role, giving him minimal upside in fantasy in what's a mostly defensive assignment. He's at three points, 14 shots on net, 24 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 14 appearances this season.