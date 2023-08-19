Buffalo traded Lyubushkin to Anaheim for a fourth-round draft pick Friday.
Lyubushkin scored two goals and 14 points with the Sabres last season. The 29-year-old likely would've been an extra blueliner with Buffalo this year but now he should see bottom-four minutes with the Ducks.
More News
-
Sabres' Ilya Lyubushkin: Earns assist Saturday•
-
Sabres' Ilya Lyubushkin: Collects three helpers Saturday•
-
Sabres' Ilya Lyubushkin: Sends shorthanded helper•
-
Sabres' Ilya Lyubushkin: In lineup against Knights•
-
Sabres' Ilya Lyubushkin: Expected to play Monday•
-
Sabres' Ilya Lyubushkin: Moves to IR•