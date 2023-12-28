Lyubushkin notched an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Lyubushkin helped out on Frank Vatrano's first-period marker, which stood as the game-winner. The 29-year-old Lyubushkin has earned two of his four assists this season over the last six games. The blueliner plays mostly a defensive role in the Ducks' bottom four. He's added 24 shots on net, 24 PIM, 58 hits, 84 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 34 appearances, but his offense is too limited to help most fantasy managers.