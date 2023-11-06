Lyubushkin notched an assist, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Lyubushkin helped out on a Mason McTavish tally in the third period, which stood as the game-winning goal. The 29-year-old Lyubushkin had gone without a point in his first 10 games with the Ducks after an offseason trade from Buffalo. He's been as physical as ever with 20 hits, 31 blocked shots and eight PIM through 11 outings while filling a bottom-four role. Don't expect much offense from Lyubushkin, as his career high in points is 15 in the 2021-22 campaign he split between Arizona and Toronto.