Lyubushkin (upper body) is day-to-day and won't play Thursday against Dallas.

Lyubushkin missed Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Rangers but was able to return for Tuesday's 4-2 victory over Buffalo. It's not clear if he's dealing with the same upper-body injury that cost him Saturday's game or if this is a new issue. Lyubushkin has four assists, 51 PIM, 72 hits and 119 blocks in 46 outings this season. Robert Hagg will draw back into the lineup due to Lyubushkin's absence.