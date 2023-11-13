Lyubushkin notched an assist and two blocked shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Lyubushkin has earned his two assists this season over the last four games. He set up the first of Frank Vatrano's goals in Sunday's win. Lyubushkin has supplied 22 hits, 35 blocked shots, 12 PIM and 13 shots on net through 14 contests, adding a physical and veteran presence on the Ducks' young blue line.