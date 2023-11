Lyubushkin sustained an upper-body injury and is questionable to return to Tuesday's game versus the Canucks.

Lyubushkin logged 6:48 of ice time in the first period but was unavailable to begin the second. With Radko Gudas (lower body) dealing with a short-term issue, it's possible the Ducks may need to call up a defenseman from AHL San Diego prior to Thursday's contest versus the Capitals.