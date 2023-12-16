Lyubushkin posted an assist, two hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Rangers.

Lyubushkin's point drought lasted more than a month -- he went 14 games off the scoresheet, adding a minus-12 rating, 30 hits and 36 blocked shots in that span. The 29-year-old's presence in the lineup is purely a defensive one, so it's not unusual that he's struggled to score much in his first year with the Ducks. He's at three assists, 73 blocks, 54 hits, 24 PIM, 22 shots on net and a minus-10 rating over 29 appearances.