Lyubushkin (upper body) will return to action Wednesday against San Jose, per Alyson Lozoff of Bally Sports West.

Lyubushkin hasn't produced much for Anaheim this year, recording only four assists in 46 games. The 29-year-old will look to help the struggling Ducks with his defensive play where he's logged 72 hits and 119 blocked shots on the season. He will line up on the third defensive pairing with Urho Vaakanainen against the Sharks.