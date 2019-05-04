Ducks' Isac Lundestrom: Assigned to minor-league affiliate
The Ducks assigned Lundestrom to AHL San Diego on Friday.
San Diego is currently taking on Bakersfield in the second round of the AHL playoffs, so Lundestrom will join the Gulls' ranks for the remainder of their quest for the Calder Cup. The 2018 first-round pick was previously on loan to Lulea HF of the SHL, where he notched nine points in 17 appearances.
