Lundestrom notched an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Devils.

Lundestrom won a faceoff to Jakob Silfverberg, who quickly fired home the opening goal. After going without a point in the first two games of the year, Lundestrom has earned an assist in each of the last two contests. The 22-year-old center has added nine shots on net, two hits, two PIM and a minus-1 rating while working exclusively on the third line.