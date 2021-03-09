Lundestrom notched an assist and two PIM in Monday's 6-5 overtime win over the Kings.

Lundestrom set up Kevin Shattenkirk's goal at 2:45 of the first period. The 21-year-old Lundestrom has collected five goals and one helper through 19 games this season. He's been deployed as the third-line center since Adam Henrique rejoined the lineup. The bottom-six assignment and inconsistent scoring makes Lundestrom a risky option in fantasy, especially with a lack of physical play -- he has seven hits, 13 blocked shots and 10 PIM this year.