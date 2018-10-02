Lundestrom has won a roster spot with the Ducks, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

Selected in the first round (23rd overall) of this year's draft, Lundestrom will scrap his initial plans to return to his native Sweden and join the Ducks right away. The 18-year-old should experience growing pains as a fill-in for Patrick Eaves (shoulder), but Lundestrom exhibited a sound two-way game in the Swedish Hockey League and one of his best traits is said to be his off-the-charts Hockey IQ.