Ducks' Isac Lundestrom: Claims roster spot
Lundestrom has won a roster spot with the Ducks, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.
Selected in the first round (23rd overall) of this year's draft, Lundestrom will scrap his initial plans to return to his native Sweden and join the Ducks right away. The 18-year-old should experience growing pains as a fill-in for Patrick Eaves (shoulder), but Lundestrom exhibited a sound two-way game in the Swedish Hockey League and one of his best traits is said to be his off-the-charts Hockey IQ.
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...