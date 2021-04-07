Lundestrom scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.

A net-front scramble in the second period saw the puck break loose to Lundestrom, who shoveled it in for the Ducks' third goal. It was his first goal since his hat trick on March 1 versus the Blues. The Swede is up to nine points, 47 shots on net and a minus-7 rating in 33 contests. Consistency has been a concern for Lundestrom, as he has just four points in his last 15 appearances.