Lundestrom notched two assists and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Lundestrom helped out on tallies by Cutter Gauthier and Troy Terry. Lundestrom has moved up to the third line as part of the ripple effect of Trevor Zegras' suspension. The larger role seems to agree with Lundestrom, who has three helpers over his last two games after earning his first multi-point effort since April 7, 2024 in Thursday's win. For the season, the Swede has 12 points in 55 outings, surpassing his point total (11) from 46 contests a year ago. He's added 44 shots on net, 49 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating in 2024-25.