Lundestrom notched two assists and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars.

Lundestrom set up goals by Urho Vaakanainen and Jakob Silfverberg in this contest. These were Lundestrom's first helpers of the season, and it was also his first multi-point effort in 12 outings in 2023-24. The 24-year-old has three points, 11 shots on net, seven blocked shots and a plus-3 rating. Lundestrom is a solid defensive forward, though he's rarely seen time above the third line in his career, and that's where he's been since making his season debut Jan. 3 following Achilles surgery.