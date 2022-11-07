Lundestrom scored a shorthanded goal on a penalty shot in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Panthers.

Lundestrom got a shorthanded chance in the third period, but Gustav Forsling slashed him. Lundestrom converted on the penalty shot for his first goal of the season, but the Ducks couldn't find an equalizer in the last 1:14 of the contest. The third-liner is up to five points, 17 shots on net, a minus-4 rating and eight blocked shots through 13 appearances. He's more of a defensive forward -- that's a skill set that doesn't often lead to usefulness in fantasy.