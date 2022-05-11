Lundestrom failed to record a point in the last 12 games of the season.

Lundestrom picked up just four goals and a helper from March 1 to the end of the campaign. The 22-year-old made some general progress to cement his place in the Ducks' lineup, but the toll of playing a full campaign clearly got to him at the end. The Swede ended 2021-22 with 16 goals, 13 assists, 83 shots on net and 55 blocked shots while often working as the Ducks' third-line center. With the retirement of Ryan Getzlaf, Lundestrom could get a chance to play on the second line in 2022-23.