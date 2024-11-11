Lundestrom scored an empty-net goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Lundestrom was able to seal the win for the Ducks after Kirill Marchenko pulled the Blue Jackets within one at 16:57 of the third period. The tally was Lundestrom's second goal of the season and his first point in eight contests. The 25-year-old forward is up to three points, 12 shots on net, 15 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 12 appearances this season. He's likely to spend most of the campaign in a bottom-six role as a defensive center.