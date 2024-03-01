Lundestrom scored an empty-net goal in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Sharks.

Lundestrom has scored in consecutive games after beginning February with no points over seven appearances. The 24-year-old forward is up to four goals, six points, 21 shots on net, 23 hits and a plus-3 rating through 23 outings overall. He's seeing steady third-line usage, but his limited offense makes him unlikely to be helpful to most fantasy managers.