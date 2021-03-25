Lundestrom produced an assist and two shots on net in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Wild.

Lundestrom set up Maxime Comtois just 22 seconds into the second period. The assist snapped a four-game point drought for Lundestrom. He hasn't scored in the last 12 games since his hat trick March 1 versus the Blues. The Swede's at eight points, 40 shots on net and a minus-8 rating in 27 contests.