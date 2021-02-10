Lundestrom scored a goal in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Golden Knights.

After needing 35 games over parts of three seasons to score his first goal, Lundestrom has tallied in consecutive outings. The Swede got the Ducks on the board at 3:38 of the second period. He was moved up to a third-line role alongside Maxime Comtois and Rickard Rakell in Tuesday's game. Lundestrom still doesn't have a lot of fantasy appeal, but the first-round pick from 2018 could be worth stashing for dynasty managers, as he appears set to spend the bulk of 2020-21 in the NHL.