Lundestrom (illness) is slated to play Wednesday versus the Bruins, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.
Lundestrom didn't practice Tuesday, but it doesn't look like he'll be forced to miss a game. He's slated to center the fourth line Wednesday. The 25-year-old has 14 points over 67 appearances this season, but he's scoreless in his last seven outings.
