Ducks' Isac Lundestrom: Hard worker drafted at 23
Lundestrom was drafted 23rd overall by the Ducks at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.
Lundestrom is a safe, two-way center that is remarkably mature for his age. And like so many other Swedes, he already plays a solid two-way game. That's good AND bad. Lundestrom has enough high-end skill to make him a creative top-six pivot. But he's often overly focused on his defensive responsibilities at center, something that has ruined the offensive potential of many skilled young Swedes. Lundestrom will spend one more season in the SHL and then hit the NHL, where his game will fit immediately. His floor is high. We'll keep our fingers crossed that his ceiling is, too. But middle-six is likely where he'll settle.
