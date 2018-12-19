Lundestrom will join Team Sweden at the 2019 World Junior Championships, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

Lundestrom has played in 12 games with AHL San Diego this season and is still looking for his first AHL goal. The center's participation with Team Sweden could be the spark he needs to start lighting the lamp in the minors. At this point, it seems unlikely the 19-year-old will spent any significant time in the NHL this year.