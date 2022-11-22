Lundestrom notched an assist in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Blues.

Lundestrom snapped a five-game point drought when he set up a Cam Fowler goal in the first period. The Ducks haven't scored more than three goals in a game since Nov. 5, so offense has been limited for all of the team's depth players. Lundestrom remains a more defensive-minded forward, though he's chipped in with six points, 24 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 19 contests.