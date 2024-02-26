Lundestrom scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Predators.

The goal was Lundestrom's first point over eight outings in February. The 24-year-old is not known for big scoring numbers, instead playing a more defensive role on the Ducks' third line. He's split time between center and wing this season, most recently playing on Ryan Strome's left side. Lundestrom has five points, 20 shots on net, 22 hits and a plus-2 rating over 22 appearances.