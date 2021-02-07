Lundestrom scored a goal on four shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 2-1 shootout win over the Sharks.

Lundestrom was in the right place at the right time, redirecting Hampus Lindholm's shot attempt past Devan Dubnyk for the Ducks' only goal in regulation. The tally was Lundestrom's first career NHL goal -- entering Saturday, he has six assists in 35 games across parts of three seasons. The first-round pick from 2018 is still trying to find his footing, so expect Lundestrom to operate in a bottom-six role for most of this season.